Weekly first-time jobless claims dip below 4,000 in state for first time since beginning of pandemic

While some states last week saw an increase in first-time jobless claims, initial claims in Oklahoma declined 22% from the previous week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that first-time jobless claims in Oklahoma dropped from a revised, not seasonably adjusted, 4,953 claims the week ending Oct. 31 to 3,858 claims the following week.

Last week also marked the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in mid-March that initials claims for a week were below 4,000.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits are still more than double the number who filed prior to the pandemic taking root here.

Twenty-one states posted increases in initial claims last week compared to the prior week, while nationwide first-time claims declined by 20,799 to 723,105.

Likewise, the number of claimants receiving continuing benefits in the state declined from a revised 59,138 the week ending Oct. 24, to 50,115 claims the following week.

The 59,138 receiving regular jobless benefits the week ending Oct. 24, works out to a 3.8% unemployment rate in the state, according to the DOL.