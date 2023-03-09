State first-time jobless claims during the week ending Saturday declined 26% compared to the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 843 initial claims were filed last week in Oklahoma compared to the upwardly revised total of 1,139 filed during the prior seven-day period.

While the most recent initial claims total is still subject to revision next week, the number is the second fewest ever recorded in the state for one week, according to DOL figures dating to 1987.

The fewest number of state initial filings in one week occurred in October 1989, when 184 claims were recorded.

Meanwhile, continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, fell by 2.7%, or from a revised total of 10,573 the week ending Feb. 18, to 10,291 claims the week ending Feb. 25.

Other, more long-term metrics, reflected a second week of declining filings.

The four-week moving average of first-time claims declined from 1,355 the week ending Feb. 25 to 1,266 claims the following week.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 10,558 the week ending Feb. 18 to 10,481 the following week.

Nationally, initial claims increased by 21,000 the week ending Saturday to 211,000 filings, compared to the prior week totals, according to seasonally-adjusted figures.

The filings trend was mixed among neighboring states.

Colorado, New Mexico and Texas all reported increases in weekly initial filings, while Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri all reported declines.