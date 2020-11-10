Weekend spike in cases a result of previous under-reporting, Oklahoma health commissioner says

A technological change in how COVID-19 test results are reported resulted in a week of “aberrantly misrepresentative low numbers” with a spike at the end, according to Oklahoma’s health commissioner.

Some labs reportedly had trouble with new automated reporting throughout the week, state epidemiologist Jared Taylor said Monday. It resulted in hundreds of cases each day not being tallied until the weekend, throwing off the state’s reporting.

On Sunday, state health officials said 4,507 new cases had been logged, more than doubling the record for daily reporting in Oklahoma. It represented a 32% increase to the state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases.

Taylor said 429 of those 4,507 were “dead files,” diagnosed long enough ago that the patient would not be subject to isolation. He said a portion of those backlog cases dated to September when the state began reporting probable infections with the daily case count.

About 560 of the 4,507 were from late October, Taylor said, and were missed in previous tallies before a data automation fix.

That leaves about 3,500 “brand-new diagnoses” reported over the weekend; 1,124 were probable cases that were moved into the reporting system by the fix.