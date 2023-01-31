Wednesday will see third chance of freezing precipitation in some areas

Eastern Oklahoma will remain below freezing for the first half of the day on Wednesday; but with a slight break in the clouds, temperatures may finally reach above freezing for a few hours.

There is no anticipation for any precipitation for Wednesday during the day. However, there is a chance for freezing rain and sleet and cold rain in spots north of Interstate 40 late Wednesday.

The story will be much different for southern Oklahoma. South of the I-40 corridor ice accumulation may reach up to half an inch. But for areas north of I-40 it will be much less severe.

The forecast will be the third and final chance for wintry precipitation in recent days. Up until this point, a little over a tenth of an inch of accumulation has been recorded. And according to a tweet sent out by the Tulsa National Weather Service, while it was sleet, it actually records as snowfall.

According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation, roads will continue to be treated in the Tulsa area. However, Interstate 35 from Ardmore toward south Texas is still considered extremely slick, and ODOT suggests that travel in south Oklahoma near those areas is best to be avoided.

The city of Tulsa reported that its crews would treat bridges and overpasses overnight to prevent refreezing and would continue monitoring conditions Wednesday.

But the end may be in sight. By Thursday afternoon the skies will start to clear and the temperatures will begin to warm back into the 40s.

By this weekend, we will see highs in the 50s and 60s.

