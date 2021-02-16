Wednesday vaccinations rescheduled to March, Tulsa Health Department says

The Tulsa Health Department has postponed Wednesday COVID-19 vaccinations due to forecasted inclement weather.
Those with an appointment scheduled for Wednesday through the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal, along with those who received their first dose at Expo Square on Jan. 27, have been moved to Wednesday, March 3, at the Expo Square Pavilion, according to a news release.
"While THD wants to vaccinate as many residents as quickly and safely as possible, the safety of clients and staff remain the top priority," the agency said in the release.
A few inches of snow expected to fall Tuesday night could make road conditions more hazardous.
Thursday and Friday vaccine clinics at Expo Square are expected to continue as scheduled, according to the release, including a second-dose clinic in Owasso for those who received their first vaccine in Owasso on Jan. 22.
Individuals arriving for their appointment Thursday and Friday are encouraged to dress warmly, use extreme caution when traveling, arrive on time and enter through Gate 1 on Sandusky Avenue off of 21st Street, which will be cleared by Expo Square staff. City and County officials have reportedly assured Tulsa Health Department that roads near the fairgrounds and the Expo Square Pavilion parking lot will be treated.
Inclement weather has forced the department to reschedule more than 8,000 appointments between Feb. 10-17.
Second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to six weeks or 42 days after the first dose, according to guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Individuals who are able to make their rescheduled appointments should not make any changes in the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal. Only those who are not able to make their rescheduled date should seek new appointments in the portal, the release states.
As of Tuesday, the schedule changes stood as follows:
- Appointments originally scheduled on Feb. 10 will be made up on Saturday, Feb. 20 at the lower level of the River Spirit Expo, 4145 E 21st St.
- Appointments originally scheduled on Feb. 11 will be made up on Thursday, Feb. 18, at the lower level of the River Spirit Expo.
- Appointments originally scheduled on Feb. 12 will be made up on Feb. 22 and 25 at the Expo Square Pavilion.
- Appointments originally scheduled on Feb. 15 will be made up on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Expo Square Pavilion.
- Appointments originally scheduled on Feb. 17 will be made up on Wednesday, March 3, at the Expo Square Pavilion. Only those on the roster at noon Feb. 16 will be rescheduled for this makeup date.