Wednesday vaccinations rescheduled to March, Tulsa Health Department says

The Tulsa Health Department has postponed Wednesday COVID-19 vaccinations due to forecasted inclement weather.

Those with an appointment scheduled for Wednesday through the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal, along with those who received their first dose at Expo Square on Jan. 27, have been moved to Wednesday, March 3, at the Expo Square Pavilion, according to a news release.

"While THD wants to vaccinate as many residents as quickly and safely as possible, the safety of clients and staff remain the top priority," the agency said in the release.

A few inches of snow expected to fall Tuesday night could make road conditions more hazardous.

Thursday and Friday vaccine clinics at Expo Square are expected to continue as scheduled, according to the release, including a second-dose clinic in Owasso for those who received their first vaccine in Owasso on Jan. 22.

Individuals arriving for their appointment Thursday and Friday are encouraged to dress warmly, use extreme caution when traveling, arrive on time and enter through Gate 1 on Sandusky Avenue off of 21st Street, which will be cleared by Expo Square staff. City and County officials have reportedly assured Tulsa Health Department that roads near the fairgrounds and the Expo Square Pavilion parking lot will be treated.