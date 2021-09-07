Wednesday is deadline to sign up for Tulsa's 918 Day scavenger hunt

Tulsa’s fourth annual 918 Day — Sept. 18 — is quickly approaching. The day, which celebrates Tulsa’s diversity and growth, launched four years ago under the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity as part of its Resilient Tulsa Strategy.
This year’s focus will celebrate outdoor exploration "and the amazing experiences offered by Tulsa Parks," the city said in a news release.
The deadline to sign up to participate in the citywide 918 Day scavenger hunt is Wednesday.
Groups of four will receive clues to park locations throughout Tulsa. Each participant will also receive a special edition 918 Day T-shirt.
The winning team will be announced the following week and will receive "a basket of Tulsa treasures," according to the press release.
918 Day draws its name from the date the event is held annually — Sept. 18 — and the city’s primary area code, 918.
Last year, in lieu of in-person events, the city posted videos from public officials, businesses and local organizations as 918 Day was mostly virtual.
Several businesses are expected to offer special deals and promotions as part of this year's special day.
Registration at cityoftulsa.org/918Day is required for the scavenger hunt. To register, you will need a team name and a group of four.
The scavenger hunt will begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Participants must attend the kick-off event at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 18 at Central Center at Central Park, 1028 E. Sixth St., to check in and receive their clues.
For more information and a complete list of activities and business discounts, go to cityoftulsa.org/918Day.