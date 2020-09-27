Webster High School could be added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

West Tulsa’s Webster High School could soon be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tulsa Preservation Commission voted this week to recommend the building to the Mayor’s Office, which is expected to sign off on the nomination and send it to the Oklahoma Historical Society. From there, the nomination would be moved along to Washington, D.C., for consideration.

For Webster Alumni Foundation President Donna Savage, the likelihood of Webster joining the National Register of Historic Places in 2021 has been a long time coming. She and other community members have spent years trying to make it happen, even going so far as to hire a consultant.

“It gives me a lot of pride because the west side has always been a kind of independent community from the rest of the city, simply because of the Arkansas River that divides us,” Savage said. “This is my alma mater. It’s a beautiful campus. It’s still lovely, and it just fills me with a source of pride and happiness that it’s being selected for this honor.”

Designed by John Duncan Forsyth and three other architects, Webster opened in 1938 at 1919 W. 40th St. The high school’s Art Deco architecture is one of the primary reasons for its recent nomination.