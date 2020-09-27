Webster High School could be added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021

West Tulsa’s Webster High School could soon be added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Tulsa Preservation Commission voted this week to recommend the building to the Mayor’s Office, which is expected to sign off on the nomination and send it to the Oklahoma Historical Society. From there, the nomination would be moved along to Washington, D.C., for consideration.
For Webster Alumni Foundation President Donna Savage, the likelihood of Webster joining the National Register of Historic Places in 2021 has been a long time coming. She and other community members have spent years trying to make it happen, even going so far as to hire a consultant.
“It gives me a lot of pride because the west side has always been a kind of independent community from the rest of the city, simply because of the Arkansas River that divides us,” Savage said. “This is my alma mater. It’s a beautiful campus. It’s still lovely, and it just fills me with a source of pride and happiness that it’s being selected for this honor.”
Designed by John Duncan Forsyth and three other architects, Webster opened in 1938 at 1919 W. 40th St. The high school’s Art Deco architecture is one of the primary reasons for its recent nomination.
The other major contributing factor is Webster’s status as the first public high school in Tulsa — and one of the first in Oklahoma — to adopt integration in 1955 after the Brown v. Board of Education ruling.
“It was a smooth process,” Savage said. “There were not any demonstrations or anything. It just happened overnight, and people went on and went to school. That was it. I’m just really proud of that.”
Being added to the National Register of Historic Places would provide Webster with extra protection from excessive changes. Any kind of renovations would need to meet a certain threshold and preserve the overall integrity of the building.
Webster Principal Shelly Holman said avoiding changes to an aging structure isn’t easy. The school has had to modernize over the decades, but the district has repeatedly pulled back on renovations to protect the school.
“There’s just this rich history and a proud community for this school, which is almost a pinnacle and the center of west Tulsa,” Holman said. “As a school leader, I’ve tried to maintain and preserve as much of the architecture inside and outside and highlight some of the history that’s happened here.”
Featured video: Ron Howard on his time in Oklahoma
Gallery: Tulsa-area sites on the National Register of Historic Places
Ponca City's historic Power Plant
Ponca City's historic Charlotte Marland House
Ponca City's landmark First Presbyterian Church
Hotel Muskogee
66 Motel
Ambassador Hotel
Atlas Life Building
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma Building
Blue Dome Historic District
Boston Avenue Methodist Episcopal Church
Boulder-on-the-Park
Brady Heights Historic District
Brady Historic District
Tulsa (Brady) Theater
Broken Arrow Elementary–Junior High School
Cain's Ballroom
Casa Loma Hotel
Cheairs Furniture Company
Church Building
Circle Cinema
Cities Service Station 8
City Veterinary Hospital
Clinton-Hardy House
Cosden Building
Creek Council Tree
Dawson School
Dresser House
Eleventh Street Arkansas River Bridge
Elizabeth Manor
First National Bank
Fox Hotel
Gillette Historic District
Gillette-Tyrell Building
Harwelden
Haskell State School of Agriculture
Holy Family Cathedral
Hooper Brothers Coffee Co. Building
Maple Ridge Historic Residential District
Mayo Building
Mayo Hotel
Mayo Motor Inn
McBirney House
McFarlin Building
McFarlin House
McGregor House
McLean Historical Home
Mincks-Adams Hotel
Moore Manor
Morrow Home Place
Oklahoma Natural Gas Company Building
Owen Park
Page Memorial Library
Petroleum Building
Philcade Building
Phillips Mansion (Philbrook Museum)
Philtower
Pierce Block
Public Service Co. of Oklahoma Building
Riverside Studio (Spotlight Theater)
Sand Springs Power Plant
Sinclair Service Station
Skelly House
Sophian Plaza
Southwestern Bell Main Dial Building
St John Vianney Training School for Girls
Swan Lake
Tracy Park Historic District
Tribune Building
Tulsa Fire Alarm Building
Tulsa Municipal Building
United States Post Office and Courthouse
Veasey House
Vernon AME Church
Vickery Phillips 66 Station
Westhope
White City Historic District
Will Rogers College High School
YMCA
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Kyle Hinchey
918-581-8451
Twitter: @KyleHinchey
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.