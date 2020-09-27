 Skip to main content
Webster High School could be added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021
West Tulsa’s Webster High School could soon be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tulsa Preservation Commission voted this week to recommend the building to the Mayor’s Office, which is expected to sign off on the nomination and send it to the Oklahoma Historical Society. From there, the nomination would be moved along to Washington, D.C., for consideration.

For Webster Alumni Foundation President Donna Savage, the likelihood of Webster joining the National Register of Historic Places in 2021 has been a long time coming. She and other community members have spent years trying to make it happen, even going so far as to hire a consultant.

“It gives me a lot of pride because the west side has always been a kind of independent community from the rest of the city, simply because of the Arkansas River that divides us,” Savage said. “This is my alma mater. It’s a beautiful campus. It’s still lovely, and it just fills me with a source of pride and happiness that it’s being selected for this honor.”

Designed by John Duncan Forsyth and three other architects, Webster opened in 1938 at 1919 W. 40th St. The high school’s Art Deco architecture is one of the primary reasons for its recent nomination.

The other major contributing factor is Webster’s status as the first public high school in Tulsa — and one of the first in Oklahoma — to adopt integration in 1955 after the Brown v. Board of Education ruling.

“It was a smooth process,” Savage said. “There were not any demonstrations or anything. It just happened overnight, and people went on and went to school. That was it. I’m just really proud of that.”

Being added to the National Register of Historic Places would provide Webster with extra protection from excessive changes. Any kind of renovations would need to meet a certain threshold and preserve the overall integrity of the building.

Webster Principal Shelly Holman said avoiding changes to an aging structure isn’t easy. The school has had to modernize over the decades, but the district has repeatedly pulled back on renovations to protect the school.

“There’s just this rich history and a proud community for this school, which is almost a pinnacle and the center of west Tulsa,” Holman said. “As a school leader, I’ve tried to maintain and preserve as much of the architecture inside and outside and highlight some of the history that’s happened here.”

