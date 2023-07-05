Our severe weather activity for 2023 seemed rather benign until June rolled around. Within the month there were 10 confirmed tornadoes in the state, surpassing the monthly average of 7.1, according to National Weather Service statistics of data from 1950 to the present.

Between June 15-18, while it may not have been a tornadic storm making an impact, more than likely it was one of the two derechos that rolled through the state, leaving over half a million people without power — some, including me, for longer than a week.

The first of the storms, on June 15, affected the Oklahoma Panhandle and Norman — bringing golf ball- and grapefruit-size hail, along with wind gusts exceeding 80 mph.

But the night of June 17-18 was what left its mark in the Tulsa area. Wind gusts after midnight were around 100 mph. By that Sunday afternoon, power outages were being called as catastrophic as the 2007 ice storm.

While the wind damage and power loss were difficult for the state to bear, the upside was much-needed rainfall.

According to the Oklahoma Mesonet monthly report, the statewide average rain total was 4.58 inches. This was 0.32 inches above average and ranked last month as the 44th wettest June on record since 1895.

The abundant rainfall helped reduce drought levels in western Oklahoma. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the drought was reduced from 50% of the state at the end of May to 36% at the end of June.

Unfortunately, drought conditions worsened for south-central and east-central Oklahoma. But according to a forecast from the Climate Prediction Center, drought conditions are not expected to increase in July.

In fact, the latest release from the center shows that Oklahoma is expecting a wetter-than-average but also a warmer-than-average month in July.

This week alone, storm chances are possible each day, with cooler temperatures on the way, as well.

For Thursday, a frontal boundary will move in, increasing our storm chances for Thursday while allowing for highs near 82 degrees. This is a good 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Winds will remain from the north on Thursday in the wake of the front.

This active weather pattern, which the National Weather Service Tulsa describes as “unusual” for the month of July, will result in heavy rainfall and storm potential through the weekend, along with those welcomed cooler temperatures.

So where does this outlook for warmer-than-average July temperatures come from? A ridge of high pressure is set to settle back into the area by next week. This will suppress our rain chances and increase those afternoon temperatures.

Excessive rainfall amounts can leave lots of moisture in the air, increasing dew point temperatures, for the start of next week. National Weather Service Tulsa warns that excessive heat watches or warnings could be issued.



