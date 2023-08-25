Temperatures on Friday will soar back into the low 100s. It will be very hot and humid. For Saturday we will see increased cloud coverage as the ridge of high pressure moves west and opens the door for showers and storms and cooler weather for the second half of the weekend.

Recent model runs are suggesting that we may see a thunderstorm complex develop late on Saturday night as the cold front sags into the area. This could bring some storms to the I-44 corridor and south towards I-40.

Otherwise, there will be a noticeable difference in the temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s on Sunday and the start of the work week with overnight lows in the 60s.