We are in the thick of it — the summer heat. It is a common topic of discussion this time of year. But surprisingly enough, the temperatures this summer, in July specifically, have not been as hot as what we experienced last year.

“July 2022 was much hotter than 2023 in Tulsa,” said Nicole McGavock, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service office. “There were only four days during the month (of July 2022) where the high temperature was below 95 degrees.”

As a whole, McGavock said, July 2023 was very close to the 30-year normal for temperature and precipitation.

“This means that on average (climatologically), this July was typical of what you would expect a July to be like in Tulsa,” she said. “July 2023 ranked 56th warmest July since temperature records began in 1905.”

This is in comparison to July 2022, which ranked seventh warmest July on record.

Personally, it has felt pretty hot this summer, probably more so because I have three small children under the age of 5 that I am trying to chase around now, but last July we hit that 100-degree mark 20 times, and this July we had only five days of triple-digit heat.

And it wasn’t just the number of triple-digit days; we recorded a significant difference in the heat between 2022 and 2023.

The average July 2022 temperature — the average daily maximum and minimum temperatures combined — was 88 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees above normal. And for July 2023, the average monthly temperature was 83.1 degrees, which is 0.3 degrees below normal.

The average maximum temperature — an average of the high temperatures each day — for July 2022 was 99.7 degrees, but for 2023 it was 93.1 degrees.

Even the average minimum temperature was higher last year, with overnight lows in July 2022 averaging 76.4 degrees, which in July this year it was 73.1 degrees.

The warmest maximum temperature in July 2023 was 102 degrees on July 18, but in 2022 it was a scorching 108 degrees on July 19.

And Oklahoma as a whole has seen this kind of trend this year. According to the monthly report from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the statewide average temperature last month was 81 degrees, 0.9 degrees below normal. And it ranked as the 54th coolest July since records began being kept in 1895.

In addition to being cooler this year, we have also seen more rainfall. For July 2023 our total rainfall accumulation came in at 4.03”, which is 0.27” above normal. But for July 2022 we accumulated only 2.83” of rainfall, which put us at 0.93” below normal.

“This has been the 48th wettest July since rainfall records began in 1888,” McGavock said. “And July 2022 was the 62nd wettest.”

This extended beyond Tulsa. According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, the statewide average rainfall this past month was 5.19”, which is almost 2” above normal for this time of year. And for the state as a whole, July ranked as the 13th wettest since at least 1895.

This allowed for drought coverage to drop from 36% to 18% across the state. Now all but the far southwestern and north-central Oklahoma are out of the drought hazard.

We already started the month off with heat as the first three days, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we recorded highs well into the 100s.

According to EMSA, seven patients with heat-related illnesses were taken by ambulance to Tulsa-area hospitals on each of Tuesday and Wednesday. The EMSA Medical Heat Alert likely will remain in place as triple-digit heat ensues through the end of the week.

However, by Monday of next week our weather pattern changes, and the chance for rain will increase with highs only in the upper 80s by next Monday and Tuesday.

