Waiting on the weather
Waiting on the weather
- Mike Simons
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We have never issued a warning for 100 mph winds,” Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the Tulsa weather service office, said in an inter…
"The guys are doing a great job, but it’s just — a lot," Scott Franklin of Ohio said. "Everywhere we go, there’s more damage."
Mostly dry during the day, but thunderstorms are likely Saturday night. Damaging wind and hail are expected to occur in spots. Flooding and to…
A classification for the wave-like blanket of clouds, sometimes seen in the wake of storms, was added to the World Meteorological Organization…
Neighbors say a tree crashed through the roof of a house into the bedroom of a young child in Prattville.