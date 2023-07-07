Rain chances will continue through the weekend as an upper-level jet stream pattern continues to drape across the state, allowing for rounds of showers and storms to roll through.

This comes after hot conditions the week prior, with high temperatures hitting 102 degrees June 29, 99 degrees June 28 and 98 degrees June 30.

The good news is this weekend our temperatures will remain cooler than average both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day.

The Storm Prediction Center has almost all of Oklahoma under a slight risk of severe weather. Early-morning storms are possible Saturday, with a limited risk for a few storms to become severe. Gusty winds near 70 mph and small hail are possible at that time.

The storms should weaken during the morning, but they may redevelop in the afternoon while we experience daytime heating.

Otherwise, another round of storms will move through overnight Saturday into Sunday, with a limited risk of severe weather. Again, gusty winds will be the main threat with these storms.

Next week the summer-like weather will return. Highs will soar back into the mid-90s by midweek, and with soaked grounds and a moisture-rich atmosphere, the heat index values could soar to near 110 degrees.

Rain chances will begin to taper by the middle of next week as a ridge of high pressure builds back into the area.

So far in the month of July, we have seen around an inch of rainfall accumulation, which is right around where we should be at this point. But overall this year, we are slightly deficient in our accumulations, with totals just above 19 inches since

Jan. 1.



The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.