Temperatures have remained below average for nearly a week, but, unfortunately, that welcome trend has abruptly come to an end.

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s highs are forecast to top off near 100 degrees, with heat index values exceeding 110 degrees both days.

This comes after a weekend with highs in the 80s and overnight showers and storms.

This past weekend we warmed to only 81 degrees on Friday, 89 degrees on Saturday and 86 degrees on Sunday.

We then touched 90 on Monday but only 87 on Tuesday.

Our average high this time of year is 93 degrees.

The weather pattern is taking a turn now with a ridge of high pressure soon to settle in, bringing the heat not only to Tulsa but also to the rest of Oklahoma and Texas.

Unfortunately for us, the recent rainfall brings a moisture-rich atmosphere that allows dew points to rise and will likely lead to heat index values high enough to warrant heat advisories and warnings.

Storms over the past week brought close to 1.5 inches of additional rainfall to north Tulsa County and nearly 2.5 inches of rain to the southern tip of Tulsa County, according to data from the Oklahoma Mesonet.

But it is the core of the state that has seen the most rain. According to Mesonet totals from Watonga in Blaine County, west of Oklahoma City, rainfall totals over the past seven days have exceeded 8.5 inches.

Back in Tulsa, we benefited from the increased cloud coverage and cooler temperatures. And on Tuesday morning a cool breeze could be felt coming off these storms as they exited to the south.

Now it is a different story, as the ridge from the southeastern U.S. is covering the state.

During this time three official cooling stations remain open in the city daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

The Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa County Social Services, 2301 Charles Page Blvd.

Thankfully, this weather pattern won’t persist too long. By the weekend we will already start to see a shift as the heat subsides and the chance for scattered showers and storms return.

