Earlier this week our temperatures barely made it out of the 80s, but Thursday afternoon’s highs are forecast to hit 100 degrees. It would be the first triple-digit heat of 2023, setting us ahead of schedule for hitting that 100-degree mark.

“The average first occurrence of 100-degree temperatures in Tulsa is July 10,” said Nicole McGavock, meteorologist at the Tulsa National Weather Service.

And Thursday isn’t the only day this week when we could see these hotter-than-average temperatures. Friday looks to be a scorcher, too, as temperatures continue to soar through Friday before our next weather system arrives just in time for the weekend, with heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees.

On average between 1936 and May 2023, June has 0.5 days of at least 100-degree heat; July has 4.4 days; August has 5.3 days; and September has 0.6 days.

With triple-digit highs in the forecast both Thursday and Friday, Tulsa could see four times the June average of 100-degree temperatures.

“A ridge of high pressure will continue to expand over the region,” McGavock said. “It will be centered just to the southeast over the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas area.”

A low level thermal ridge will also be in place over northeastern Oklahoma. This weather feature will draw winds up from the southwest.

“These conditions together result in hot temperatures,” McGavock said.

While it is warmer than it should be this time of year, the heat isn’t unheard of. In fact, just last year we recorded two June days that reached 100 degrees or hotter.

But even with this heat, we aren’t expecting to set any new records.

Having days above 100 degrees will catch attention because it is impactful, but it doesn’t always set a record.

“The number of days at or above 100 degrees usually gives us something to relate to and draw comparisons,” NWS Tulsa meteorologist Steve Steve Piltz said in a previous interview. “This is why it usually gains attention.”

Cooling stations John 3:16, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave., 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave., 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tulsa County Social Services, 2301 Charles Page Blvd., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.