May is typically the month most prone to tornadoes in Oklahoma, with an average of 25, but only 12 twisters hit the state last month, Oklahoma Climatological Survey data show.

An outbreak of tornadoes occurred in central Oklahoma on May 11, when 11 struck, according to the agency. The last tornado of the month in Oklahoma came the next day in northern Oklahoma's Kay County.

Kingfisher County set a record for the state with 16 tornadoes on one day on May 3, 1999.

Gary McManus, state climatologist for the Oklahoma Climatological Survey, said the state didn't have a lot of severe weather in the last half of May this year.

Despite the relatively low number in May, Oklahoma had recorded 50 tornadoes this year as of the end of May, with more than half of them hitting the central part of the state.

Of the 50, 28 were in central Oklahoma's Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties, according to the Oklahoma Climatological Survey. In the previous record year, 2015, those counties totaled 11 tornadoes in May.

Through the first five months of this year, Cleveland County has had 13 tornadoes, and McClain County has had 11.

The state as a whole averages 57.3 tornadoes every year, data from 1950 through 2022 show, so despite May's relatively low number, that yearly average could be exceeded in 2023, with seven months left in the year. Oklahoma averages seven tornadoes in June alone, according to the Oklahoma Climatological Survey.

The increase in the number of tornadoes counted may be due to better technology in counting “skipper” tornadoes, McManus said.

“They come down, and then they go for a while, and then they go back up and they come back down again,” McManus said.

“Back in previous years, those might have been accounted for as one tornado, but now, with the improved radar coverage and the expertise of the National Weather Service (workers who) go out and survey that damage,” they might be counted as multiple twisters,” he said.

