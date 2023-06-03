May is typically the month most prone to tornadoes in Oklahoma, with an average of 25, but only 12 twisters hit the state last month, Oklahoma Climatological Survey data show.
An outbreak of tornadoes occurred in central Oklahoma on May 11, when 11 struck, according to the agency. The last tornado of the month in Oklahoma came the next day in northern Oklahoma's Kay County.
Kingfisher County set a record for the state with 16 tornadoes on one day on May 3, 1999.
Gary McManus, state climatologist for the Oklahoma Climatological Survey, said the state didn't have a lot of severe weather in the last half of May this year.
Despite the relatively low number in May, Oklahoma had recorded 50 tornadoes this year as of the end of May, with more than half of them hitting the central part of the state.
Of the 50, 28 were in central Oklahoma's Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties, according to the Oklahoma Climatological Survey. In the previous record year, 2015, those counties totaled 11 tornadoes in May.
Through the first five months of this year, Cleveland County has had 13 tornadoes, and McClain County has had 11.
The state as a whole averages 57.3 tornadoes every year, data from 1950 through 2022 show, so despite May's relatively low number, that yearly average could be exceeded in 2023, with seven months left in the year. Oklahoma averages seven tornadoes in June alone, according to the Oklahoma Climatological Survey.
The increase in the number of tornadoes counted may be due to better technology in counting “skipper” tornadoes, McManus said.
“They come down, and then they go for a while, and then they go back up and they come back down again,” McManus said.
“Back in previous years, those might have been accounted for as one tornado, but now, with the improved radar coverage and the expertise of the National Weather Service (workers who) go out and survey that damage,” they might be counted as multiple twisters,” he said.
About the Across the Sky podcast. The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.
Ten years ago: Looking back at the 2013 EF5 Moore tornado and aftermath
Moore tornado anniversary may 20, 2014 3
Paramedics including Valen Little (2nd from left) pray at a 1 year anniversary commemoration of a massive tornado in Moore on May 20, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Moore tornado anniversary May 20, 2014 2
Jeremy Soulek holds a photo of his sister Shannon Quick who died in the tornado that hit Moore. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Moore tornado anniversary May 20, 2014
Flags decorate the town on the one year anniversary of a massive tornado in Moore, Ok. May 20, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
MOORE THEN AND NOW
Left: A note handwritten by a child adorns a makeshift memorial on a fence outside of Plaza Towers Elementary School that was destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Ok May 26, 2013. Right: A memorial lays on the ground near the former site of a 7/11 convenience store April 17, 2014. Victims died at the store. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
MOORE THEN AND NOW
LEFT: Kriket Krekemeyer reacs while cleaning up her home in Moore, Ok. May 22, 2013. At right the lot that held Krekemeyer's home as seen on April 17, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
MOORE THEN AND NOW
Left: Gretchen Sass searches her friend's home for a family heirloom after it was destroyed by the tornado in Moore, Ok. May 23, 2013. Sass was searching Kendra Riel's home, and Riel was at a school assembly with her children. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World Right photo shot in same area April 17, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore: Then and now
At left: Emergency personnel stand near the Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore on May 21, 2013. At right, the same area is seen on April 17, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MOORE THEN AND NOW
At left: Lightning in the sky over debris from the tornado that devastated Moore, Ok. May 23, 2013. At right the same area as seen on April 17, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
MOORE THEN AND NOW
An American flag is planted in a pile of rubble as cleanup takes place at Plaza Towers Elementary School that was destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Ok. May 21, 2013. At right an American Flag adorns a tree in front of new construction in Moore on May 13, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore: Then and now
At left: An impromptu prayer circle near a makeshift memorial outside of Plaza Towers Elementary School that was destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Ok May 26, 2013. At right: inspirational pictures adorn the fence outside of Plaza Towers Elementary School as construction takes place on April 17, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Funding of Moore disaster relief requires long-term commitment
Abby Simon, 4, holds a stuffed dog named Ben at Agapeland Learning Center in Moore. Abby clung to Ben as she and other children hid in the bathroom of the day care’s old location near SW Fourth Street and Telephone Road in Moore when it was hit by tornado on May 20. JOHN CLANTON / Tulsa World
Funding of Moore disaster relief requires long-term commitment
Memory Taylor, who runs Agapeland Learning Center, holds her son Atticus Taylor, 3, as he and other kids, including Zachary Wolff, 4 (left), play at the day care. More than 30 people survived when a tornado destroyed the center’s former home. JOHN CLANTON / Tulsa World
Funding of Moore disaster relief requires long-term commitment
Memory Taylor, who runs Agapeland Learning Center in Moore, Okla., hugs her son Atticus Taylor, age 3, as he plays on the playground at the center on Friday, April 17, 2014. Atticus was in Agapeland learning center's old location near SW 4th Street and Telephone Road in Moore when it was hit by the EF5 tornado on May 20, 2013. More than 30 people were in the daycare when the tornado detroyed the building, but nobody was killed or injured. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON Tulsa World
Funding of Moore disaster relief requires long-term commitment
The former location of Agapeland Learning Center now sits empty and partially fenced off after the tornado in 2013 destroyed the building near SW 4th Street and Telephone Road in Moore. Nearly 35 people were in the daycare when the tornado detroyed the building, but nobody was killed or injured. The learning center moved a few blocks away on SW 4th street and re-opened just three weeks after the tornado hit. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON Tulsa World
Funding of Moore disaster relief requires long-term commitment
Memory Taylor, who runs Agapeland Learning Center in Moore, gets preschool kids’ attention at the child center on April 17. More than 30 people were in Agapeland when the EF5 tornado destroyed the building, but nobody was killed or injured. JOHN CLANTON / Tulsa World
Funding of Moore disaster relief requires long-term commitment
Peggy Bradley who is a full time RV resident and was driving cross country and stopped to help on a Habitat for Humanity house being built in Moore on April 17, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS TULSA WORLD
Moore photo
Memory Taylor, who runs Agapeland Learning Center, in Moore, holds her son Atticus Taylor, age 3, as he and other kids, including Zachary Wolff (left) age 4, play on the playground at the daycare. More than 30 people had been inside Agapeland when the May 20, 2013, tornado hit, and every person came out alive. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Moore Look Back
A police helicopter uses a spotlight to look for survivors and victims of the Moore tornado in a neighborhood near Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma on Monday, May 20, 2013. A large tornado damaged parts of the city on Monday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
Moore Look Back
A volunteer firefighter from Newalla in a neighborhood near Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma on Monday, May 20, 2013. A large tornado damaged parts of the city on Monday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
Moore Look Back
A photograph lies blocks away from homes that were damaged during this week's tornado in Moore, Oklahoma on Tuesday, May 21, 2013. A large tornado damaged parts of the city on Monday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
Moore Look Back
An American Flag adornes a tree in the rubble in Moore, Ok. May 21, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
2019-05-21 ne-schoolweather p1
An emergency responder stands in the rubble of the Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore on May 21, 2013, a day after the school was leveled, killing seven children. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
A resident maker her way through debris in a neighborhood near Santa Fe and Southwest 19th Street in Moore, Ok. May 21, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
A family (no IDs) looks over their destroyed home in the neighborhood at SW 8th and Howard Ave. the day after a tornado that cut a swath through Moore, OK, May 21, 2013.
Michael Wyke Tulsa World
Moore Look Back
Tony Keene finds a flag while helping clean up his parents home that was destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Ok. May 21, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Katie Bowen is reunited with her dog Franklin after it was rescued from her home that was destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Ok. May 21, 2013. At left an Edmond Police Officer holds her dog Beans. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Christine Hammond stops to rest while looking for belongings with her husband, David Hammond, in Moore, Okla., Tuesday, May 21, 2013. GARETT FISBECK/Tulsa World
Garett Fisbeck
Moore Look Back
Amber Ford, a teaching assistant, goes through the rubble of a second grade classroom she works in at the Briarwood Elementary School in Oklahoma City, OK, May 21, 2013. The school is one of two destroyed by the tornado, which is located in Oklahoma City but serves the Moore, OK, school system.
Michael Wyke
2013: Powerful tornado rips through Moore
A powerful EF5 tornado roared through Moore and south Oklahoma City on May 21, 2013, killing at least 51 people and leaving homes, schools and businesses devastated in its wake. Tulsa World file
Related: Moore tornado tally: More than 12,000 homes damaged or destroyed
Michael Wyke
Moore Look Back
A tree rises out of the rubble after a tornado in Moore, Ok. May 22, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
A utility crew works on a line in Moore, Ok. May 22, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Justin Stephan walks around the remains of his home that was hit by a tornado in Moore, Okla., Wednesday, May 22, 2013. GARETT FISBECK/Tulsa World
Garett Fisbeck
Moore Look Back
Mason Taylor, 4, right, plays with a toy he recovered at his cousin's home as Gavin Jackson, 4, watches in Moore, Okla., Wednesday, May 22, 2013. GARETT FISBECK/Tulsa World
Garett Fisbeck
Moore Look Back
Cristi Lewis stops to rest while looking through the remains of her barbershop, Kut Ups, that was hit by a tornado in Moore, Okla., Wednesday, May 22, 2013. GARETT FISBECK/Tulsa World
Garett Fisbeck
Moore Look Back
Cristi Lewis and Sarah Burnett move cinderblocks off of an antique barbers chair in Moore, Okla., Wednesday, May 22, 2013. Cristi Lewis' barbershop, Kut Ups, was destroyed by the tornado that tore through Moore. GARETT FISBECK/Tulsa World
Garett Fisbeck
Moore Look Back
Manuel Hernandez looks out over the neighborhood where he grew up as he helps his family start cleaning up their home in Moore on Wednesday, May 22, 2013. Parts of the city were destroyed by a large tornado on Monday evening. Residents were allowed to legally enter their neighborhoods again on Wednesday afternoon. Manuel, who went to Park Plaza Apartments when he was a child, helped save children and adults at the school and in his neighborhood after the storms. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
Moore Look Back
Linda Burgess carries a breadbox away from her home as she starts cleaning up her home in Moore on Wednesday, May 22, 2013. Linda's son made the breadbox for her when he was a child. Parts of the city were destroyed by a large tornado on Monday evening. Residents were allowed to legally enter their neighborhoods again on Wednesday afternoon. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
Moore Look Back
An unidentified homeowner argues to try and get to his home in Moore, Ok. May 22, 2013. He wanted to get to the home to get to his cats. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Residents line up to enter a neighborhood in Moore, Ok. May 22, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Belinda Horstkoetter(left) and her sister Helen Workman of Tulsa react to Horstkoetter finding her money hidden in her home in Moore, Ok. May 22, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Larry Jernigan looks into the truck that he rode the tornado out in Moore, Ok. May 22, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Larry Jernigan pauses while cleaning out the truck that he rode out the tornado in Moore, Ok. May 22, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Kriket(CQ) Krekemeyer cries while cleaning up her home in Moore, Ok. May 22, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World ORG XMIT: DTI1305221658092013
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Plaza Towers Elementary School teachers Susan Wood (left, foreground), and Hayden Young (right) are greeted by parents Jennifer and Wayne Smith and their daughter Chelsea Smith, 6, who was in the school when Monday's tornado hit, taken at Eastlake Elementary School in Moore, Okla., taken on May 22,2013. Plaza Towers students and teachers were visiting the school to reunite with each other for the first time since the tragedy. JAMES GIBBARD Tulsa World
JAMES GIBBARD
Moore Look Back
Mandi Robbins helps her daughter Harlie Robbins, 7, a student and survivor from Plaza Towers Elementary School pick out a donated new backpack during a visit to Eastlake Elementary School in Moore, Okla., taken on May 22,2013. Teachers and students from Plaza Towers were there along with parents for their first reunion since the tragedy. JAMES GIBBARD Tulsa World
JAMES GIBBARD
Moore Look Back
Teacher and survivor from Plaza Towers Elementary School Erin Baxter (right) embraces one of her student's parents Echo Mackey, during a visit to Eastlake Elementary School in Moore, Okla., taken on May 22,2013. Teachers and students from Plaza Towers were there along with parents for their first reunion since the tragedy. JAMES GIBBARD Tulsa World
JAMES GIBBARD
Moore Look Back
Plaza Towers Elementary School student Chelsea Smith, 6, is comforted by her mother Jennifer Smith during a visit to Eastlake Elementary School in Moore, Okla., taken on May 22,2013. Teachers and students from Plaza Towers were there along with parents for their first reunion since the tragedy. JAMES GIBBARD Tulsa World
JAMES GIBBARD
Moore Look Back
Lightning in the sky over debris from the tornado that devastated Moore, Ok. May 23, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Parents of Plaza Towers Elementary School survivors Deidra Osborne (left), and Jenai Barnett console each other during a visit to Eastlake Elementary School in Moore, Okla., taken on May 22,2013. Teachers and students from Plaza Towers were there along with parents for their first reunion since the tragedy. JAMES GIBBARD Tulsa World
JAMES GIBBARD
Moore Look Back
Teacher and survivor from Plaza Towers Elementary School Jackie Hester comforts student Nathan Hill, 9, during a visit to Eastlake Elementary School in Moore, Okla., taken on May 22,2013. Teachers and students from Plaza Towers were there along with parents for their first reunion since the tragedy. JAMES GIBBARD Tulsa World
JAMES GIBBARD
Moore Look Back
Ryan Steele hugs his girlfriend Lauren Troxell in what is left of the home he shared with his parents after it was destroyed by a tornado in Oklahoma City, Ok. May 23, 2013. Troxell is from Tulsa and Steele was getting ready to move to Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Leah Martinez works in the remains of her grandfather Val Ontiveros' home that was destroyed by a tornado in Oklahoma City, Ok. May 23, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Val Ontiveros pauses while working on the remains of his home that was destroyed by a tornado in Oklahoma City, Ok. May 23, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
Leah Martinez works in the remains of her grandfather Val Ontiveros' home that was destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Ok. May 23, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Moore Look Back
EMT Bryan Elwell takes a break in a neighborhood desvastated by a tornado in Oklahoma City, Ok. May 23, 2013. Elwell is from Philadelphia and drove to Moore to volunteer. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
