It seems to be quite the hot topic these days (pun intended) — the heat. Temperatures this week are soaring into the triple digits in parts of Oklahoma and the Southwest.

On Tuesday our highs topped out at 101 degrees, making it the second 100-degree day so far this season. The only other time we hit that triple-digit mark was back on June 29, when the official site at the Tulsa International Airport reached 102 degrees.

The heat continues on as a ridge of high pressure looms overhead bringing forecast highs for Wednesday afternoon to 101 degrees.

In addition to the soaring air temperature, the heat index values have been difficult to bear if your daily activities take you outside.

On Tuesday the heat index value in Tulsa topped off at 107, according to the National Weather Service, and for Wednesday the heat index value is forecast to hit 114 degrees.

This prompted multiple heat advisories and warnings across the state. And officials stressed that strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest time of the day should be limited.

You often hear that “it’s not the heat; it’s the humidity,” but when it comes to the heat index value, it is both. The humidity plays a factor in elevating heat index values on hot days when the air temperatures soar.

So how is the heat index calculated? Thankfully, the National Weather Service has a user-friendly chart that determines the heat index value when calculating the combined air temperature and relative humidity levels.

And on hot days like today, something else to remember is that the official temperature recording is always taken in the shade.

“When temperature recording was first established, we were trying to find some sort of uniformity,” said Steve Piltz with the Tulsa National Weather Service office. “To eliminate any obstruction, the temperature must be taken at a height of six feet above the ground, in the shade, and preferably over a natural habitat.”

Interestingly enough, Piltz said, back in 1992 the thermometer at Tulsa International Airport was moved. It was originally mounted near a building but was repositioned farther away and over a grassy area. He said there was a noticeable dip in the temperatures, which were 1½ degrees cooler than normal after that move.

This is also why it is best not to trust the temperature reading on your car or on a digital billboard. Those thermometers are likely in a spot near an air conditioning unit or in direct sunlight, which will alter the actual temperature reading.

So while highs are well above our season average, our current weather pattern is forecast to change as we head into Thursday and Friday.

The strong ridge of high pressure centered over the state will begin to retreat west and allow for shower and storm activity to increase once again by the latter half of the week.

Slightly cooler temperatures are also on the horizon with this shift. In fact, highs in the 80s are actually possible for Friday and Saturday.

