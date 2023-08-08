Kirsten Lang Tulsa World Meteorologist Follow Kirsten Lang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We often see strong winds along the leading edge of thunderstorms, but on Tuesday morning, it was the opposite.

A phenomenon called a wake low developed on the trailing end, or the wake, of the storms early Tuesday morning as they were exiting the area. And according to Oklahoma Mesonet, they produced gusts near 44 mph in Inola and 46 mph in Tulsa.

A wake low can be described as a lower area of lower pressure that will develop on the backside of a thunderstorm.

This sinking air behind the rain will warm and become less dense. At that point a strong pressure gradient develops between the storm and the area of lower pressure, increasing the wind strength between them. Air will accelerate downward, as air always moves toward low pressure, and in this case that accelerating air mixes toward the surface to form strong winds.

Wake lows are difficult to predict as you typically need real time data to confirm their existence. Because the storms have moved out as these gusts are taking place, typically the National Weather Service will issue special weather statements.

On Tuesday morning, however, a statement was not issued with winds right at 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service website.

“40 mph is typically the threshold for the statement,” said Steve Piltz, meteorologist for the Tulsa National Weather Service.