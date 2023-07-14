The chance for severe weather will increase again Friday evening. Storms are expected to develop in Kansas late in the afternoon and then will advance into central Oklahoma, then eastern Oklahoma late overnight.

The main threat with these storms, if they become severe, will be the risk for hail up to half-dollar in size and winds along the leading edge of the storm may gust to near 60-70 mph.

Tulsa County is under a slight risk for seeing severe development, while Washington, Nowata, Craig, and Osage counties are all under an enhanced risk for seeing severe weather.

In regards to timing, it looks like there may be two chances for seeing storm development. The first would be around 7-8 p.m., but the more likely chance for Tulsa County will be after the midnight hour.

Clouds will linger into Saturday morning, hopefully keeping temperatures down a bit to start the weekend.

Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s, which is on par for this time of year.

However, by Tuesday, the forecast for 100-degree heat returns to Oklahoma.