SAND SPRINGS — A storm packing nearly 100-mph winds that felled mammoth trees like matchsticks overnight Saturday night resulted in at least one rescue in Sand Springs, when a young child was trapped in her bedroom by a tree that came through the roof of the house, according to neighbors.

Fire Chief Jeremy Wade confirmed later Sunday that firefighters had evacuated the family from their home in the 4800 block of Nassau Circle.

Wade also said firefighters had rescued two people who were trapped in their cars when trees fell on them, one overnight and one early Sunday.

Across the city Sunday morning, emergency personnel and municipal workers rushed to combat gas leaks, mitigate downed power lines and make roads passable for emergency vehicles, while residents, business owners and city leaders took stock of the inescapable devastation.

At the 120-plus-acre Case Community Park, rare was the tree not heavily damaged by the powerful storm. Easily more than a dozen of the park’s enormous trees, many of them cottonwoods, lay in ruins.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Joe Medlin said he thought the damage “was worse than the 2015 tornado.”

That March storm produced an EF2 tornado that left destruction across Sand Springs, killed one person in the city, and spelled utter tragedy for the Case Community Park eagles, killing all of the nesting pair’s eaglets.

But on Sunday, at least one juvenile eagle was observed in the still-intact nest, and later reports suggested that all three eaglets survived.

Officials closed the park Sunday because of the danger from the debris, although its Community Center remained open to serve as a charging station for residents without power who use battery-powered oxygen converters.

Although no area of town seemingly was spared the storm’s fury, the Prattville area appeared hardest-hit overall.

On Nassau Circle, Micah Wood and her 5-year-old daughter, Elia, were picking up debris in their yard early Sunday while a neighbor, Cace Roberts, was trying to use a chainsaw to cut up the tree that was resting on Wood’s roof.

When the tree fell, said Wood, who has owned her home only since January, “it shook the house. That’s when I was like, ‘OK, let’s go to the hallway.’ And then I woke up and saw theirs,” she said, nodding toward the neighbor’s house where the firefighter evacuation had taken place.

Nearby, Jacob Parker was sifting through the debris in his yard, which included a trampoline that wasn’t his. Before it came to rest, it had gone through the windshield of his vehicle.

Parker said he was going soon to get a generator for the house, which, like all of the homes as far as the eye could see, had no power.

He said water had come into the bedroom through a hole where the decking was torn off the roof.

“My wife is seven months pregnant, and we have three little boys, so I got all of them in the bathroom and waited for it to pass,” he said. “It’s Oklahoma. It’s unpredictable, and we just have to live with it.”

A couple of blocks away, Joseph Monforte was using a chain saw to cut down heavy trees trapping two pickups in his driveway.

Lisa Monforte said the couple had lived in the home since 2007, when they endured an ice storm that left them without power for almost a week.

She was hopeful to have power back sooner this time, but she was also just happy to feel safe.

At the height of the storm, “my 7-year-old was just saying, ‘Mommy, are we gonna die?’” Monforte said.

“And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. But it sounded like a tornado. We heard the freight train. We thought our house was gonna go.”







The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.(tncms-asset)83950bb9-d5df-5053-99d9-dab09ad645b0[0](/tncms-asset)