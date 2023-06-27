Triple-digit highs expected

Tulsa forecast

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index as high as 107.

Wednesday night: Low around 80, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, high near 104. Winds 10-15 mph.

Thursday night: Low around 80, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, high near 102. Winds 10-15 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, low near 77.

Source: National Weather Service