The state Department of Environmental Quality and the Indian Nations Council of Governments issued an Ozone Alert day for Tulsa and the surrounding areas Thursday.

Ozone Alerts forecast that concentrations of ozone in the air will approach levels of concern within the 24 hours after the alert is sent.

So far in 2023, the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area, which includes seven counties, has already recorded eight Ozone Alert days. Last year, there were seven Ozone Alert days between May and October.

Through Ozone Alerts, officials aim to help the general public make informed decisions about their health. Sensitive groups, which include those with respiratory ailments or heart disease, may feel adverse health effects due to the increased levels of ozone pollution.

In order to reduce exposure and avoid contributing to ozone formation, residents are urged to carpool, use alternative modes of transportation and avoid mowing lawns with gas-powered equipment or refueling cars in the middle of the day. It also helps to avoid rush-hour traffic, work remotely and combine errands into single trips.

To receive air quality health advisory emails, sign-up at deq.ok.gov/air-quality-division/sign-up-for-air-quality-notifications.



The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.