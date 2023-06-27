The sky over Tulsa County on Tuesday morning looked more like a painting than reality.

A wave-like display of asperitas clouds formed when triggered by atmospheric turbulence.

These clouds are a rare but distinctive formation that occur commonly in the wake of storms.

“Turbulent winds that often occur with a thunderstorm can produce these clouds,” said Steve Piltz, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. “Asperitas clouds can form when the air near the ground is stable.”

The atmosphere is made up of many layers, and in this case, the air near the surface was stable, but the morning storms caused the layers higher in the atmosphere above that become jostled around, creating that wave-like appearance.

“We were basically seeing waves on top of the stable air,” Piltz said. “It is as if we were seeing water waves from under water.”

This cloud type is a fairly new classification. It was added to the Meteorological Organization’s International Cloud Atlas in 2017.