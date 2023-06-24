SAND SPRINGS — Closing in on a week since a massive storm brought 100 mph winds that toppled electric poles and trees like children’s toys, nearly everyone knows someone who “just got their power back.”

You’d have to imagine that those hot, sleepless nights, refrigerators full of spoiled food and interminable calls with insurance agents would foster a lot of animosity.

But Scott Franklin of Findlay, Ohio, who was sitting in the cab of a large AEP Ohio truck in the hard-hit Angus Acres neighborhood in Sand Springs on Wednesday evening, said that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The people are really nice,” he said. “You can’t believe how many people have come by, and, you know, you think being out of power this long they’d be, like, mad at the world, but they’re just like so grateful that we’re down here working.

“So that says something nice about the people in this area,” he said. “They’ve been wonderful.”

Franklin got into town Monday night, part of a 12-member crew from AEP Ohio’s Western Ohio District. Although he’s been on such work trips a number of times, he was still surprised at the degree of damage.

“They got hit hard,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to do out here. There’s a lot of people working on it, but it’s hot.

“And the guys are doing a great job, but it’s just — a lot. Everywhere we go, there’s more damage,” he said. “It’s a little overwhelming.”

The National Weather Service said the storm produced primarily widespread straight-line winds, spawning only three weak tornadoes in Rogers and Mayes counties, an assessment that seasoned Oklahoma weather survivors have been debating all week.

“I think straight-line winds, mostly because we’ve been through it before,” Franklin said, adding his secret for making such a claim is in looking at roofs, not trees.

Any time the wind breaks a tree, it can twist the bark and limbs. Not only tornadoes do that.

“But if you look around, about every place that you see a roof that’s damaged, you can see that it all came one way,” Franklin said. “If it’s a tornado, the twisting, it’ll affect both sides of a roof. So sometimes that’s a telltale sign.

“That’s my indication, anyway,” he said. “If all the roofs look like it was blowing one direction, then it probably wasn’t a tornado.”

Franklin didn’t have any secret information about when the power finally would be back on for everyone.

“They always try to forecast and especially put it on social media so people will have an idea, and they are still, I think, talking about trying to have everything cleaned up by Saturday,” he said.

“So hopefully, if everybody’s back on Saturday, we’ll probably leave out Sunday morning.”

Although he’s eager to get home, Franklin will take with him some pretty fond memories of Oklahoma.

“There’s a lot of pleasure in coming out and helping people get their power back on,” he said. “And when you see the smiles on people’s faces when they finally get their power back on, it kind of makes it all worth it.”

