Afternoon highs topped off in the triple digits on Tuesday and at 99 degrees on Wednesday as much of the lower 48 has been dealing with record-breaking heat.

Temperatures at or above 100 degrees are forecast for the week ahead, and while it seems hot, that is actually normal for this time of year.

“This is when we expect to see 100-degree days,” said Nicole McGavock, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. “We often see consecutive days of 100 degrees or more this time of year.”

McGavock said that on average Tulsa has about 11 days during the year with temperatures measured at or above 100 degrees, with most of those occurring in July and August.

Tulsa has seen three 100-degree days so far this summer.

According to data from the NWS dating back to 1905, last July actually ranked No. 6 with a total number of 20 consecutive days at or above 100 degrees. This was in stark contrast to the year prior, as 2021 recorded only two consecutive days of 100-degree temperatures.

With just a handful of days left in the month, we may continue to rack up 100-degree days as these hot temperatures are forecast to hang around for the rest of the week, with little relief in sight.

The term “heat wave” has been used to describe these conditions in Oklahoma and across the country. But is that actually what we are experiencing?

According to Steve Piltz with the Tulsa National Weather Service, the definition of this term remains a bit murky.

“There is no hard and fast definition for heat wave,” said Piltz. “The American Meteorological Society says it is a period of time of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and humid weather.”

Well, I think most Oklahomans would agree that “uncomfortably hot and humid” could actually describe the months of June through September in Tulsa.

Piltz went on to say that an old definition for the term was three or more days at or above 90 degrees.

However, if we went off that, we would be under a “heat wave” from the end of June through August, as average highs during that time remain above 90.

So what really defines a heat wave, and are we currently under one?

“It is really more of a subjective term,” Piltz said.

Unfortunately for us, the heat rolls on for the next seven days. Highs are forecast through the weekend to hit 100 degrees or higher each day, with overnight lows in the 70s.

According to the Tulsa NWS, we are on the cusp of the climatologically hottest weeks of the year, and the current weather pattern continues to support a long stretch of hot weather to coincide with it.



