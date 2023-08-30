The heat slowly builds back in as we head toward the holiday weekend. Highs will inch closer to that triple-digit mark and conditions will remain dry.
We need rain to return to the state, as areas are still dealing with drought conditions. Unfortunately, it looks like the days will remain rain-free for a bit. But a chance for a few scattered showers will return by the middle of next week.
Tags
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Tulsa World Meteorologist
