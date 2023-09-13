Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
