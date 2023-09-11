Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
