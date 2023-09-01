The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.