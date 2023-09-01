The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures are cooler today with a north breeze.
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The heat returns for the holiday weekend ahead.
A cold front arrives this weekend and brings a chance for rain and cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend.
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.