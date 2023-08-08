Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
