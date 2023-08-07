Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
On average, Tulsa has about 11 days during the year with temperatures at or above 100 degrees, with most of those occurring in July and August.