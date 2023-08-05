The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
We are in the thick of it — the summer heat. It is a common topic of discussion this time of year.
On average, Tulsa has about 11 days during the year with temperatures at or above 100 degrees, with most of those occurring in July and August.
