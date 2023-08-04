The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.