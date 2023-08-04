The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
We are in the thick of it — the summer heat. It is a common topic of discussion this time of year.
On average, Tulsa has about 11 days during the year with temperatures at or above 100 degrees, with most of those occurring in July and August.
