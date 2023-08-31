Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 66 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front arrives this weekend and brings a chance for rain and cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend.
Temperatures are cooler today with a north breeze.
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The heat returns for the holiday weekend ahead.
Changes are coming to the forecast with the possibility of a few showers as well.