Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Today's forecasted low temperature is 81 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
On average, Tulsa has about 11 days during the year with temperatures at or above 100 degrees, with most of those occurring in July and August.
After a rainy weekend with highs in the 80s, today's and Thursday’s highs are forecast to top off near 100 degrees, with heat index values exc…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
We could see a July that's both wetter and warmer than average, the Climate Prediction Center indicates.
The main threats would be hail up to half-dollar in size and winds along the leading edge of the storm that could gust to near 60-70 mph.