The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front arrives this weekend and brings a chance for rain and cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend.
Changes are coming to the forecast with the possibility of a few showers as well.
Temperatures are cooler today with a north breeze.
Tulsa was the first metro area in the nation to develop a forecast for ground level ozone.
Highs will remain in the triple digits through the end of the week, but slightly cooler air and a chance for rain returns for the end of the u…