Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front arrives this weekend and brings a chance for rain and cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend.
Temperatures are back in the triple digits today and for most of the week. Highs today will be near record breaking, with forecasted temperatu…
Changes are coming to the forecast with the possibility of a few showers as well.
Tulsa was the first metro area in the nation to develop a forecast for ground level ozone.
Highs will remain in the triple digits through the end of the week, but slightly cooler air and a chance for rain returns for the end of the u…