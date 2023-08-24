The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 80-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures are back in the triple digits today and for most of the week. Highs today will be near record breaking, with forecasted temperatu…
Highs will remain in the triple digits through the end of the week, but slightly cooler air and a chance for rain returns for the end of the u…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The heat builds back in for the weekend with highs in the low 100s. Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has more on the forecast and how long this heat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it wil…