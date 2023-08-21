Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.