Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storms moved through northeast Oklahoma just after midnight on Sunday. Wind gusts were reported at 95 mph with damage and power outages…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The heat builds back in for the weekend with highs in the low 100s. Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has more on the forecast and how long this heat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The…