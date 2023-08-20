Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.