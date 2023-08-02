Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104 though it will feel even hotter at 110. A 83-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
On average, Tulsa has about 11 days during the year with temperatures at or above 100 degrees, with most of those occurring in July and August.
After a rainy weekend with highs in the 80s, today's and Thursday’s highs are forecast to top off near 100 degrees, with heat index values exc…
We could see a July that's both wetter and warmer than average, the Climate Prediction Center indicates.
The main threats would be hail up to half-dollar in size and winds along the leading edge of the storm that could gust to near 60-70 mph.
On Tuesday our highs topped out at 101 degrees. The heat index value in Tulsa reached 107 Tuesday and is forecast to hit 114 on Wednesday.