The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.