The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storms moved through northeast Oklahoma just after midnight on Sunday. Wind gusts were reported at 95 mph with damage and power outages…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Peri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…