The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storms moved through northeast Oklahoma just after midnight on Sunday. Wind gusts were reported at 95 mph with damage and power outages…
We often see strong winds along the leading edge of thunderstorms, but it was the opposite Tuesday, when the exiting storm produced gusts near…
Sensitive groups, which include those with respiratory ailments or heart disease, may feel adverse health effects due to the increased levels …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Peri…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…