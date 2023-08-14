The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until MON 2:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.