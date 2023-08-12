Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 106. A 76-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
We often see strong winds along the leading edge of thunderstorms, but it was the opposite Tuesday, when the exiting storm produced gusts near…
Sensitive groups, which include those with respiratory ailments or heart disease, may feel adverse health effects due to the increased levels …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Do…