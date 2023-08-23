Kirsten Lang Tulsa World Meteorologist Follow Kirsten Lang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

School may have begun this past week, but the weather forecast still feels like summer. Highs this past weekend topped off at 102 degrees on Saturday, and 105 degrees on Sunday, which was one degree shy of the daily record of 106 degrees set back in 1918.

As we started the work week those triple-digit temperatures trudged on, with 103 degrees for the high on Monday but only 99 degrees for Tuesday and 98 for Wednesday.

Watches, warnings and advisories have lit up the weather maps from the Great Plains, through Oklahoma and into Texas this week, but another alert was issued for parts of Oklahoma — the Air Quality Alert day, or Ozone Alert day.

According to the National Weather Service, both are terms that indicate a forecast for higher ozone on any particular day. These alerts are used when conditions seem to be favorable for ozone to build up near the ground to unhealthy levels that may cause health complications.

Specific conditions must be present for this to occur. Winds must be light and vapor from gasoline fuels, exhaust, or air pollutants must also be trapped close to the ground. And according to the NWS, the sunshine and heat from the summer months will trigger a chemical process to occur that results in ozone development near the ground. This increases significantly during the afternoon and evening hours.

While nationally the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration work together to release daily air quality forecasts through the Air Quality Forecast System, locally it is the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) that is behind the efforts for the Tulsa region.

In fact, Tulsa was the first metro area in the nation to develop a forecast for ground-level ozone, and back in 1991 INCOG pushed to get Tulsa off the “dirty air list.”

“A committee within INCOG saw the need for action to be taken to get us off of the dirty air list before the Clean Air Act was amended in 1990,” said Nancy Graham with INCOG. “They knew that if Tulsa was on the list when the Act was amended that we would have economic constraints.”

Graham said they were trying to get ahead of what could be a problem, and that they were already starting to see other parts of the country where constraints were taking place. They didn’t want Tulsa to go through that as well.

Through their efforts, INCOG developed a program 31 years ago that would put out forecasts to show bad air patterns in advance.

Graham said that since its establishment, major improvements have been made in Tulsa and the surrounding area by alerting businesses and individuals in advance of poor air quality days so they can plan ahead to help reduce emissions on those days.

“It is just the little things that people do now days that has made a difference,” Graham said. “If people or businesses just do that one thing, like fill their gas tank up in the morning rather than in the middle of the day, it makes a huge change.”

It is days like Tuesday and Wednesday this week where conditions were, in fact, favorable for ozone buildup near the ground.

High pressure is strong overhead, causing hot, sunny days with little wind.

“A very strong upper-level ridge of high pressure is impacting a large portion of the U.S from the Midwest, to the Plains, to the Mississippi Valley,” said Nicole McGavock, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. “High pressure causes air to sink, which means hotter temperatures and cloudless skies.”

By the end of the weekend the upper-level ridge should begin to move westward, which will allow a break in the weather pattern and more pleasant weather conditions.

Until then, high dew points and temperatures will lead to heat index values near 110 degrees and higher through Friday.

