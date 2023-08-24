The heat continues for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 100s and heat index values well above 100 degrees.
The humidity is high as well, which makes it feel hotter than it is.
However, there is some good news with the forecast. The ridge of high pressure that is above us will begin to shift to the west. As it does this it will allow for a few showers by Sunday and Monday and some slightly cooler afternoon highs. By the start of next week we will see highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.