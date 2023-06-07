Poor air quality in the Oklahoma region and the northern United States has continued as more than 400 wildfires rage through Canada.

The state Department of Environmental Quality and the Indian Nations Council of Governments issued Ozone Alert days for Tulsa and the surrounding areas Tuesday and Wednesday, with the poor air conditions likely the result of widespread fires in Canada.

Ozone Alerts forecast that concentrations of ozone in the air will approach levels of concern within the 24 hours after the alert is sent.

According to INCOG, Tulsa’s air quality index was 179 at 3 p.m. Wednesday. An index over 100 is considered unhealthy for certain groups. Much of the northeastern U.S.’s air quality index sat in the unhealthy to hazardous categories, which is an index over 150.

Tulsa exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s ozone standard, which is when the eight-hour average is 0.071 parts per million or greater, on Tuesday.

Canada’s forest fires, which spread from British Columbia to Quebec and Nova Scotia, started burning about two weeks ago, with the smoke visible from the International Space Station. More than half of the fires were uncontained as of Wednesday, according to Canada’s minister of public safety, Bill Blair.

Blair tweeted June 1 that the equivalent of over 5 million football fields has burned in the country this year.

Clinton Johnson, INCOG's director of the Office of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, called the Canadian wildfires an extraordinary event, saying the ozone levels and poor air quality moving through Oklahoma are not normal.

Johnson explained that wildfires, even in other states and countries, can affect the air quality in Oklahoma. He said the phenomenon typically happens on hot days with little to no wind, which allows the pollution to sit in the air.

Several states, such as New York, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, on Tuesday issued air quality advisories, which are issued when air pollution levels are found to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Erin Hatfield, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality public information officer, said high levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere are created because of weather conditions, fossil-fuel emissions and what the department calls “transport.” Transport refers to the particles being carried in the air from another area, such as the smoke from Canada.

So far in 2023, the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area, which includes seven counties, has had three Ozone Alert days. Last year, there were seven Ozone Alert days between May and October.

Johnson said Ozone Alert days and poor air quality could — and probably will — continue for the rest of the week and into this weekend. He explained that through Ozone Alerts, officials aim to help the general public make informed decisions about their health.

Hatfield said sensitive groups, which include those with respiratory ailments or heart disease, may feel adverse health effects due to the increased levels of ozone pollution.

In order to reduce exposure and avoid contributing to ozone formation, Hatfield suggested that residents carpool, use alternative modes of transportation and avoid mowing lawns with gas-powered equipment or refueling cars in the middle of the day. She also encouraged people to avoid rush-hour traffic, work remotely and combine errands into single trips.

Johnson said INCOG has partnered with Tulsa Transit this year to offer free bus fare on Ozone Alert days during July and August.

“This is a terrible start for the ozone season, but I hope some wind picks up and people follow voluntary efforts to reduce emissions,” Johnson said.

To receive air quality health advisory emails, sign-up at deq.ok.gov/air-quality-division/sign-up-for-air-quality-notifications.

