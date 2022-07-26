Weather Wednesday: What is an urban heat island?

Incoming solar radiation hits city and rural areas the same way, so why do the cities average several degrees warmer on the same day at the same time?

The answer is a meteorological phenomenon known as urban heat island.

The difference in temperature has to do with how surfaces absorb or reflect heat. In a previous column I went into detail about albedo and how what you wear makes a difference in how your body stays cool in the heat. The same concept can be applied to the urban heat island effect.

If you remember back to the article, the albedo has a scale that ranges from zero, least reflective, to one, or most reflective. So objects that are lighter in color reflect, or bounce back, more of the sun’s energy. Darker colors absorb more of the sun’s solar energy, making them hotter.

Concrete, asphalt and stone are all materials that predominately make up an urban area. Black asphalt will have a very low albedo, of near 0.1-0.12, which means that it absorbs nearly 90% of the sun’s energy and reflects only 10%.

Concrete has an albedo of 0.4, so it absorbs 60% of sunlight and reflects 40% of sun. This means these objects tend to be on the warmer side.

Aside from the asphalt and darker colored rooftops retaining heat, the heat emitted from cars and factories also must be taken into consideration. So what about vegetation?

Think back to the days as a kid walking around barefoot on a hot day. How often would you move to a grassy surface to stay cooler rather than the asphalt? This is because grass and vegetation tends to hold on to water in their stems and roots. This water will travel up the stem of the plants to the leaves. At that point the water will escape into the air by a method known as transpiration.

The process of transpiration, or the release of water vapor from the plant into the air, acts as the nature’s own air conditioner. So aside from being a cooler surface on your bare feet, this also cools the surrounding air more effectively than a concrete or asphalt surface.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the annual air temperature of a city with a million people can be anywhere from 1.8 to 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the surrounding rural areas.

So what are some changes that can be made to help cool down heat islands? In large cities, planting gardens on rooftops or painting asphalt roads with a reflective gray coating has been used to help reduce temperatures.

According to Michelle Brooks, communication director with the city of Tulsa, gray coatings have not been used in the city to help reduce the urban heat island effect.

When it comes to vegetation growth and maintenance downtown, the president and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership, Brian Kurtz, said the organization is committed to working with Up With Trees to maintain the trees and natural vegetation downtown.

“Over the last decade we have raised around $250,000 towards enhancing downtown tree canopy,” Kurtz said. “It is important to continue growing the natural vegetation in downtown Tulsa for our health and just for overall outdoor enjoyment. Those trees make walking downtown nearly 10 degrees cooler at times, which is important especially in this brutal heat we’ve been having.”