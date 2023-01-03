Weather Wednesday: Monday night brought at least one less common nocturnal winter tornado to Oklahoma

We already know that tornadoes can occur any time of year. While they are more likely to happen during the spring months, this past Monday night proved that they could pose a threat even in the middle of the winter.

Not only can tornadoes occur throughout year, but they can also happen any time of day.

While they are most likely to take place during the daytime hours in Oklahoma, nocturnal tornadoes still happen. A nocturnal tornado is defined as one that occurs between sunset and sunrise.

A study led by Walker Ashley from Northern Illinois University showed that there were over 48,000 tornadoes confirmed from 1950 to 2005. In that, nocturnal tornadoes make up 27% of the tornadoes and were responsible for 39% of tornadic deaths and 42% of killer tornadoes. The conclusion was that tornadoes at night were almost twice as likely to kill as those during the daytime.

The study also concluded that Oklahoma ranked in the top 20 states sorted by the greatest percentage of killer nocturnal tornadoes from 1950 to 2005. In that rank, Oklahoma came in number at No. 17 with 37% killer nocturnal tornado events. While the neighboring state of Arkansas ranked No. 4 with a little over 52% of killer nocturnal tornado events.

This past Monday night brought a round of severe weather to Oklahoma. While National Weather Service personnel estimated a few tornadoes occurred, as of Tuesday evening only one had been confirmed just around and past that sunset hour.

Not only did this event bring the less common nocturnal tornado, but it also brought tornadoes in January, which statistically has the fewest number of tornadoes each year.

According to the National Weather Service, January has a tornado average of 0.3, with four being the most occurring during the month. That happened in 2021, 2008, 1967, and 1957. This is according to records kept from 1950 to 2021.

While January may have the least number of tornadoes, it starts to pick up heading into February and the spring months. On average we see 0.7 tornadoes for the month of February, with six tornadoes being the most confirmed in year’s past. That occurred in 2009 and 1975.

In March our average number of tornadoes starts to spike — to 3.8 for the month, with 17 total confirmed being the highest number. This was in 1991. And our highest averaging month for tornadoes is May with 24.1. The highest number of tornadoes to ever occur during the month of May was 105, which occurred just recently in 2019.

As of Tuesday evening, only one tornado had been officially confirmed — an EF-0 just to the north-northeast of Pryor at around 5:39 p.m. Field crews at the time were still working on multiple sites for confirmation.

