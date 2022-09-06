Weather Wednesday: Hottest summer since 2011; September brings change

I really look forward to the month of September and its shift in the seasons. And for those who are eager to break free of the dog days of summer, like myself, I use it as an excuse to gradually start pulling out some pumpkins. Don’t judge me. After a month like August, I will use almost any reason to start thinking about cooler days. According to Mesonet, August’s heat was well above normal and contributed to the hottest summer on record since 2011.

The hottest temperatures peaked early in the month. There was a strong cold front midmonth that seemed to bring hope of change. And it did, somewhat. Days of triple-digit heat seemed to come to an end. But overall the statewide temperature still finished off at 81.9 — remember this is the average high and low temperature together. And according to Mesonet data, that would make this past August the 46th warmest on record dating back to 1895. The hottest day last month was 105 degrees. Coincidentally, it was also the last day we saw 100-plus degree temperatures for the season.

According to Mesonet data, for the summer months of June through August, the state topped off at 82.7 degrees, or 2.6 degrees above normal. This is the warmest summer month average since 2011, when Oklahoma averaged 86.8 degrees.

So, you can see why September and the thought of a cooler season may be on the minds of many Oklahomans.

A few stats about September: The average high temperature starts at 90 degrees, but by the end of the month the average high is down to 80 degrees. The average low for the start of September is 68 degrees, but by the end of the month the average low is 57 degrees. Bring on the cool mornings!

Sept. 1 was the first day of meteorological fall. Sept. 22 at 8:03 p.m. marks the official start of fall with the autumnal equinox.

Climatological trends from the Climate Prediction Center show good and bad news. First the bad news: For the next six to 10 days ahead, the CPC outlook shows temperatures trends will remain above normal, especially over the western panhandle of the state. But good news: the precipitation probability also looks to be slightly above normal, but mainly in southeastern Oklahoma.

However, for the month of September as a whole, the temperature outlook remains right around average. That means, we should be right on track with temperatures around the 90s at the beginning of the month, but by the month’s end our highs will be near 80.

Now that’s worth putting up seasonal pumpkin décor — or ordering that pumpkin spice latte early!